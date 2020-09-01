Vigil held for dad, step-daughter killed in Georgetown County shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The community gathered Monday night to remember the lives of a man and his step-daughter, who were both shot and killed last week after a crash.

More than 100 loved ones gathered just a few feet from where Nick Wall and Laura Anderson were shot and killed. Balloons were released, candles were lit, and kind words were spoken, to remember the dad and step-daughter who were taken too soon.

“We’ve just been going through so much this week trying to absorb that they aren’t coming back, like why…you know and we’ve been so busy just trying to make ends, but we’ve also had to plan funerals,” Kimberly Wall, a family member of the victims said.

Kimberly is coping with the immeasurable loss of her husband and daughter.

“People are asking me what happened,” Kimberly said. “Well I wasn’t here, I just know my best friends are gone.”

Friends reflected on their impact.

“She was kind the kind of backbone to her family, she was the glue that kept them together,” one friend said. “She always saw the good in people. She always saw good in all situations. He never met a stranger, he was very laid back, and he was selfless.”

Kimberly said the one thing making the mourning easier is seeing her loved ones’ impact on their community.

“It’s just been amazing to see that even if they didn’t realize how many lives they touched, we are seeing now,” Kimberly said.

The man accused of shooting and killing Nick and Anderson, Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III., faces murder charges and is currently in custody in Georgetown County.