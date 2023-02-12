GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Those still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift should consider renewing vows with their special someone at Brookgreen Gardens.

Romance in the Gardens, an annual event at Brookgreen, gives couples an opportunity to spend Valentine’s Day renewing their wedding vows, according to a news release. After the vow renewal ceremony, couples can enjoy cake, a champagne toast and live music.

This year’s event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 1931 Brookgreen Drive near Murrells Inlet, the release reads.

Two nondenominational ceremonies will take place around the cypress trees beside Leonard Pavilion, according to the release. The reception with music and refreshments will be held inside Leonard Pavilion.

All couples will receive a bouquet or boutonniere, a certificate, a photograph and a box of goodies, the release reads.

Anyone interested in registering for the special Romance in the Gardens event can do so here.