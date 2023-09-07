GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw High School student has been charged with allegedly making threats towards the school, according to Georgetown County deputies.

Deputies said a Snapchat photo and threats were made against the school on Aug. 9.

The student was identified early, but when interviewed, they denied any involvement in making threats, and claimed the actual perpetrators used an old photo of him posing with an Airsoft gun, deputies said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit worked with the Snapchat Law Enforcement Portal to uniquely identify the perpetrator.

The student remained at home for the duration of the investigation, and he will be subject to the school’s disciplinary policy for this offense.

Georgetown Sheriff’s Office thanked the students, school staff, and district staff who assisted in the investigation.