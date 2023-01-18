GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway near Huntington Beach State Park will be closed starting on Wednesday to allow for the removal of some trees, according to Lauren Joseph of Brookgreen Gardens.
The bike path will be closed on either side of the Huntington gates for three to four weeks, Joseph said. The first truck is likely to be sent over Wednesday afternoon.
More information can be found here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.