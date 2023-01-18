GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway near Huntington Beach State Park will be closed starting on Wednesday to allow for the removal of some trees, according to Lauren Joseph of Brookgreen Gardens.

The bike path will be closed on either side of the Huntington gates for three to four weeks, Joseph said. The first truck is likely to be sent over Wednesday afternoon.

