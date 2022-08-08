Warm, humid weather will continue this week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure offshore will control our weather through mid week, keeping it warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near normal tomorrow in the upper 80s and low 90s, then a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will move into the area late Thursday with a higher chance for thunderstorms that will continue into Friday. The front will push offshore on Friday, allowing cooler, drier weather to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be mostly in the 80s this weekend, with lower humidity possible.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.