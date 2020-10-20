Warm, humid weather continues

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, keeping it warm and humid. The onshore wind will continue tomorrow, bringing a slight chance for a shower… but like today, most places will stay dry, and any rain will be light. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. This pleasant, warm weather will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will get close to our area Sunday, and this will bring a small chance for a shower, but it will not cool us down. The warm, humid weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.