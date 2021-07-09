Warm, humid weekend

Typical summertime weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing partly sunny skies with scattered late day thunderstorms. It will stay warm and humid with high temperatures near normal in the 80s and low 90s. This typical summer weather pattern will continue next week. High pressure will get a little stronger through the middle of next week. This will lower rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be a little warmer with some spots in the mid 90s.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.