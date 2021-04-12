Warm through mid week

The warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be clear and mild, and tomorrow will be sunny and warm. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 70s to near 80, and some spots could see mid 80s on Wednesday. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing partly cloudy skies and a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week with highs in the mid 70s Thursday, then low 70s on Friday. A weak storm system will bring the chance for showers over the weekend, plus it will keep us from warming back up again. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.