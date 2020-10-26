Warm weather continues

Pretty comfortable evening with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight, we’ll see some area fog developing for that early morning commute as temperatures drop into the 50s and low 60s.

High pressure builds back in on Tuesday, which will help to clear away some lingering cloud coverage. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, near 80 Wednesday.

We may see a few showers Wednesday evening, ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, but the better chance for rain will be with the on Thursday. We’ll warm in to the low 80s Thursday with rain chances gradually building throughout the day. We might see a few lingering showers early Friday morning but things should clear out throughout the day.

Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s and drop even more for the weekend. Highs on Halloween will only be in the 60s, with highs nearing 70 by Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild . Lows in the upper 50s to 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the mid to upper 70s.