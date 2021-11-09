Warm weather continues

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will keep it mainly clear tonight and tomorrow. It will be cool tonight with lows in the 40s, then warm back into the 70s tomorrow. The area of high pressure will move offshore Thursday, and winds will turn around to the south. This will bring in clouds, increased humidity and a slight chance for a shower late in the day on Thursday. The better chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday ahead of a cold front. It will stay warm Thursday and Friday, but cooler air will move in behind the cold front, and temperatures will drop for the weekend. A disturbance moving through on Saturday will likely pass through dry, and skies will clear for the weekend, but high temperatures will only be in the 60s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.