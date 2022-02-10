Warm weather continues Friday

This warmer afternoon weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will continue to bring clear skies tonight and plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be cold tonight, but not as cold as the past few nights with low temperatures mostly in the 40s. We will warm back up again tomorrow with highs close to 70. We will see a few more clouds around Saturday, but it will be just as warm with afternoon temperatures close to 70. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing in much colder weather for Sunday. There will be a chance for a shower Sunday, and high temperatures will only be in the 50s. This colder weather will continue to start next week, then we will warm up by the middle of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear, not as cold. Lows 39 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.