Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure offshore will control our weather into Thursday, bringing above normal temperatures. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures staying in the 60s. Another warm day tomorrow with a few more clouds than we saw today. Highs will make it into the 80s. The warm weather continues on Thursday. A weak cold front will move in late in the day, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. This rain chance will continue overnight and into Friday. It will be a little cooler Friday with highs in the 70s. Another weak front will move through late Saturday, bringing another chance for thunderstorms. Some spots will warm to near 80 on Saturday, then it will cool down a little for Easter Sunday. Warm weather with the chance for showers will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 59 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.