Warm weather continues through weekend

This warmer weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend. This high is centered offshore of the Mid Atlantic states, and this is giving us a northeast wind, which will slowly increase our humidity. Rain showers offshore will mainly dry up before reaching the coast, but there will be a slight chance for a shower at the coast over the next few days. Temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 70s through the weekend. This warm weather will continue through next week as well. A tropical system that could move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week may push tropical moisture into the Carolinas for the middle of the week. This would lead to higher humidity and rain chances. Also, a weak cold front will move into the Carolinas by midweek, also contributing to rain chances.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.