Warm weather will continue with temperatures staying above normal through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with temperatures above normal and a few clouds around each day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow. It will be a little cooler Thursday, then temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s Friday before we warm into the 80s for the weekend. Although we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine each day, rain chances will stay low.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 53 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild. Highs 70-75.