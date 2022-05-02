Warm, humid weather will continue this week. High pressure offshore will control our weather this week, and temperatures will stay above normal. It will stay humid as well, and this will bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. A weak cold front will move into the area late Wednesday, and move to our south Thursday. Slightly drier air will move on for Thursday, lowering the chance for thunderstorms. The front will move back northward as a warm front on Friday, bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through late Friday, bringing in cooler weather for the weekend. A few lingering showers are possible Saturday, but in general it will dry out for the weekend with lower humidity. Sunny weather on Sunday will continue Monday, with temperatures a little below normal.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.