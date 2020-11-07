Warm weekend ahead

Warm weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. High pressure to our northeast will control our weather this weekend, keeping the onshore wind flow going. This will bring a slight chance for a light rain shower this weekend, but most places will stay dry. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s, while night time lows will be near 60. This pleasant weather will continue Monday. On Monday, Tropical Storm Eta will be near south Florida, or in the Gulf of Mexico. We are not expecting direct impacts from this storm in the Carolinas, however, the broad circulation around the system will draw tropical moisture northward on it’s east side, and this will move into the Carolinas Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak front will also move into the Carolinas on Wednesday and stall, adding the the chance for rain. Rain chances should lower for the end of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.