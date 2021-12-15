Warmer end to the week

Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will stay clear tonight with patchy fog. The area of high pressure that has brought sunshine all week long will shift offshore tomorrow, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. High temperatures will warm into the low 70s tomorrow, then low to mid 70s Friday. The warm weather will continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. There will be a few more clouds on Saturday ahead of a cold front. This front will move through early Sunday with scattered showers and highs in the 60s. Next week will start cool with highs in the 50s Monday. The next storm system will be fairly week, and will bring a chance for showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool with patchy fog. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 70-75.