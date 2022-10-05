Sunshine will continue with warmer weather for the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will stay cool but not as cool as the past few nights. Lows temperatures will stay in the 50s. Sunny and warmer tomorrow and Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80 tomorrow, then in the low 80s on Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night. No rain is expected with the front, but it will cool into the 70s for the weekend. While it will be cooler, it will still be sunny for the weekend. Nice weather will continue into next week and it will warm up a bit.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 51 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.