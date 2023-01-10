Warmer weather is moving in for the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with lows in the 30s to near 40. Patchy fog is possible overnight. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine again tomorrow, but it will start to move offshore. As it does, winds will turn to the south and bring in warmer weather. High temperatures will warm into the 60s tomorrow, then low 70s on Thursday. An approaching cold front will bring more clouds and increased wind on Thursday. Rain is possible Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front passes. Cooler weather will return on Friday with high temperatures near 60. It will continue to cool over the weekend with highs on Saturday only near 50. It will warm back up next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold with patchy fog. Lows 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.