Warmer weather will build in for the next few days. Isolated showers will move away this evening, then it will stay mostly cloudy overnight with some patchy fog. Temperatures tonight will drop to near 50. High pressure will build in tomorrow, bringing back some sunshine and bumping temperatures into the upper 60s. Even warmer weather is on the way for Thursday with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through Thursday night. This front will be weakening as it moves through the Carolinas, so rain chances will be slim. Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Friday, and stay in the 60s through the weekend. A storm system will move through Saturday night into Sunday with a good chance for rain. Dryer, cooler weather will move in for next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.