Warmer weather returning

We will be warming up for the rest of the week. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be another cold night with temperatures falling into the 30s. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunshine so far this week will move offshore tomorrow. That will allow winds to turn to the southeast tomorrow, then south Thursday and Friday, bringing in warmer weather. High temperatures will warm into the 60s tomorrow, then 70s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night. We will see a few showers ahead of this front on Friday, then much colder weather for the weekend. The front will stall just to our south on Saturday, and the chance for a few showers will continue. A storm system will develop along this front Saturday night, bringing more rain into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this weekend. The cool, unsettled weather will continue on Monday. We will clear, but it will stay cool on Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and even warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.