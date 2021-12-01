Warming into the 70s Thursday

The sunny, warmer weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure centered offshore will continue to control our weather into the weekend. This will bring plenty of sunshine, and will also keep any cold front from pushing into our part of the Carolinas. Temperatures will stay above normal into the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be mild with lows in the 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow, and it will be warmer than it was today with highs in the 70s. This sunny, warm weather will continue Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front will push into the area on Sunday with a few clouds. It will still be warm with highs near 70. A stronger cold front will move through late Monday with the chance for a few light rain showers. Temperatures will drop for Tuesday, but may warm back up again on Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 43 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.