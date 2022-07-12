We will continue to warm up through mid week with rain chances increase late week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few stray showers. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. There will be a chance for thunderstorms tomorrow, especially late in the day. A cold front will push into our part of the Carolinas tomorrow night, bringing a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall in the area Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. There will be potential for heavy rain Thursday and Friday. This front will dissipate for the weekend, but it will stay warm and humid, and the chance for mainly late day thunderstorms will continue. High pressure should strengthen next week with lower rain chances.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.