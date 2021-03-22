Warming up this week

Mild weather will continue for the next couple of days, but there will be some clouds around. A storm system offshore will keep it breezy tonight, and windy along the coast tomorrow. It will also continue to push clouds back into the Carolinas for the next couple of days, but it will stay mild with high temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. A weak system will push through Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. Much warmer weather will move in behind this system, and temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday with showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall nearby on Saturday, keeping the chance for showers going. A stronger cold front will move through on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s over the weekend, then cool into the 60s on Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.