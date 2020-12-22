Warming up through mid week

The sunshine that returned today will be back tomorrow, and will warm it up a bit. High pressure will bring pleasant weather through Wednesday. It will be clear, breezy and cool tonight with low temperatures near 40. Temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will return late Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will move through on Thursday. It will be warm Thursday with temperatures in the 60s, but there will be periods of rain and even a thunderstorm. Much colder weather will move in Thursday night, and highs on Christmas Day will only be in the 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Friday night. The cold weather will continue into the weekend with a small warm up by Sunday. The next system will bring a chance for rain on Monday.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and cool. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs 60-65.