Warming up with lower rain chances

A stationary front that has been stalled over the Carolinas this week will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening before moving north and then dissipating over the weekend. It will stay rather cloudy this evening with showers and thunderstorms mainly inland.

High pressure offshore will strengthen over the weekend, bringing more sunshine, less rain, and warmer afternoons.

High temperatures will be back to normal with many places away from the coast in the mid to upper 80s and mid 80s at the beaches. This warmer, drier weather will continue into next week. Rain chances may increase by the middle of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows 70-74.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 86-88 inland, 84-86 beaches.