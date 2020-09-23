Warmup continues into the weekend

It was a little warmer today, and this warming trend will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. In addition to increasing temperatures, moisture will also increase with more clouds and higher humidity. Tonight will not be as cool as the past few nights, and some spots will hit 80 tomorrow. A few showers are expected on Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moves by to our west. It will stay warm and humid for the weekend with a chance for a shower. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s. A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered showers. We will still warm into the 80s on Tuesday. A stronger cold front Wednesday may bring a more significant cool down for the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.