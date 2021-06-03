Warrant: Man sexually assaulted 10-year-old in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in Murrells Inlet over the weekend, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Robert Wayne Reaves, Jr., 43, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11.

Warrants show Reaves is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on May 30 and on several occasions over the past year.

Reaves is held in the Georgetown County Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to booking records.