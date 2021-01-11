Warrants: Murrells Inlet man raped woman while holding knife to her stomach

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a man who is accused of raping a Murrells Inlet woman while holding a knife to her stomach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Dennis Montrele Smalls, 35, of Murrells Inlet, is accused of using a knife to force a woman into the back seat of her car against her will and raping her at about 4 a.m. on Nov. 6, according to arrest warrants.

Smalls was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and obstructing justice.

He’s held in the Georgetown County Detention Center. No bond is listed on booking records as of Monday evening.