MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of vehicle break-ins in the Murrells Inlet area.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects shown in the video.
The GCSO says the break-ins happened Friday night.
Anyone with information about these suspects or incidents is asked to call 843-546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor. Count on News13 for updates.
Latest Headlines
- North Carolina sheriff’s office mourns the loss of Senior Detention Officer Alexander Pettiway
- Georgetown County deputies look for man reported missing
- SCDHEC: 180 new COVID-19 cases in state, death toll increases by 9
- WATCH: Deputies search for suspects in Murrells Inlet vehicle break-ins
- Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder for first time since 1957