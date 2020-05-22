Weather Alert – Strong evening storms

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will quickly move across the area this evening. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10PM. The main threat with these storms will be damaging straight line winds, but the storms may also contain large hail, heavy rain and a small chance for a tornado. These storms will move offshore by 9PM. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for lingering showers. The weekend will be warm, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. Tomorrow will likely be dry with a chance for a thunderstorm at night. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90. There will be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday with a cold front that will push through. It will still be warm Sunday, then high temperatures will drop into the low 80s for Monday. There could be a few lingering showers Monday before it dries completely for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.