Cooler weather is moving in for the weekend. A strong cold front will move through tonight, and evening thunderstorms will move away overnight. There is a chance for severe weather with these storms, and a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for parts of the area until 10pm tonight. After the storms move away, it will stay partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight. There will still be a chance for a few showers late tomorrow, but the big story will be the cooler weather. It will be breezy tomorrow with high temperatures near 80. Even cooler weather on Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s. The storm system moving through tonight will stall offshore through much of next week, keeping it cool. This storm system will move westward toward the coast late next week, increasing rain chances.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 60 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with a chance for a shower late. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.