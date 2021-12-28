We’re still holding on to the 70s

A good Tuesday evening to you all! Temps into the overnight period will be falling only near 60, with partly cloudy skies for the most part. Then it’s right back to the warmth on Wednesday, with highs widely ranging in the 70s. Tomorrow will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but rain chances will return on Thursday.

A weak system will bring our region spotty rainfall, but highs stay mild yet again. Partly sunny skies are likely on New Year’s Eve, clouding up a bit more on New Year’s Day. A few more showers are possible, later into the day on the 1st, but accumulating rainfall is likely on the Sunday to follow. Keep checking back for updates as the new year nears!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows approaching 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with high temps ranging in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase with a few showers and lows in the low 60s.