Wet weather continues through Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, and will be back tomorrow and Thursday. A storm system stalled across the Southeast will keep our rain chance going, and will bring the potential for heavy rain. Through Thursday, most places will see 1-2 inches of rain, and some higher amounts could be up to 3-5 inches of rain. This storm system will move away Friday, and we will see more sunshine and warmer weather through the weekend. While the storm system will be gone, the heat and humidity will bring a lower chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon through the weekend. A cold front will move through late Sunday, bringing scattered thunderstorms, and a slight cool down for next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 62 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75-80.