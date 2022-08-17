Higher rain chances are back for the end of the week. The front that came through Monday night has been stalled to our south for the past two days. This front will return northward as a warm front, and linger in our area tomorrow and Friday, before pushing north of the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Another rather cloudy day tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms. This wet weather will continue on Friday, and high temperatures will stay in the low 80s the next couple of days. We will clear a bit for the weekend, and it will warm up with more sunshine. High temperatures will be back to normal in the 80s to near 90, and there will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Rain chances will continue into next week with another cold front possible by the middle of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.