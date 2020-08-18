Wet weather returns Wednesday

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the
rest of the week. A stationary front stalled across the Carolinas will help
develop scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. These storms will
be most numerous tomorrow, but rain chances will stay high through the rest of
the week. With more clouds and the chance for rain, high temperatures will stay
in the 80s into the weekend. The front will wash out by the end of the week,
and high pressure offshore will get stronger over the weekend. This will bring
more sunshine, less rain and higher temperatures. Some spots will be back in
the low 90s starting Sunday, with a lower chance for thunderstorms.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 70 inland,
74 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.
Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s.