Wet weather returns Wednesday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) -- A Pawleys Island area man was arrested following an investigation of child pornography, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

According to Weaver, Warren Spencer Perry, 64, was taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Heritage Plantation by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Internet Crimes Against Children task force agents.