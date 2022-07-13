tonight, and stall in our area through the rest of the week. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms tonight, tomorrow and Friday. Heavy rain is possible, but it shouldn’t be widespread heavy rain. Some spots can see a few inches of rain through Friday. It will stay warm and humid, but cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 80s tomorrow and Friday. The front will fall apart over the weekend, and we will see more sunshine, especially by Sunday. There will still be scattered thunderstorms around this weekend, but they will be more typical hit or miss, late day storms. High pressure will strengthen next week, and that will lower rain chances and heat things up. By mid week, inland areas should be in the mid 90s.