GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman whose husband and daughter were killed after a road rage incident in Georgetown County in 2020 shared her experience since losing her loved ones.

Last week Ty Sheem Walters, III, had a competency hearing. Walters is accused of killing Charles “Nick” Wall and his 21 year old step-daughter, Laura Anderson, in a shooting in August 2020. A third person was also hurt.

Deputies say the shooting happened after a crash on U.S. 521.

Kimberly Wall spoke to News13 about the hearing and what her life has been like in the almost two years waiting for a trial.

“Its always emotional when I go to court just to see the person because I don’t get to see my husband and daughter every day,” Wall said.

The competency hearing surprised her because several months before, the prosecutor mentioned Walters taking care of children, having two jobs and getting a promotion.

Wall says the court dates bring back painful memories.

“I keep reliving getting those first phone calls and me just being like ‘what? I don’t, what do you mean they were shot?’ I don’t get it,” she said. “I don’t understand what you’re saying to me because [Nick] was standing in my kitchen five minutes ago like I just saw my daughter 15 minutes ago.”

Waiting for trial makes it hard for her to get closure.

“I’m just trying to go on with life, do what I’m supposed to do, then here’s another hearing, here’s another motion and then it’s in the unknown of when will the trial be,” she said.

Wall wants her daughter and husband to be remembered for the good qualities they passed on.

“They had a lot of the same traits,” she said. “They were both loving to everyone — it did not matter what you did to them, if you did anything, if they knew you or if they didn’t know you.”

Wall said her daughter was outgoing, bubbly and “had a smile that could light up a room.”

“She made sure every one of her family members knew that she loved them,” Wall said. “That was her biggest thing is, don’t go to bed angry, make sure you tell everybody you love them and she made us do that.”

Wall said it is tough for her to not see Laura reach different milestones.

“It’s hard to see people her age getting their first teaching job, getting their first nursing job, having a baby, getting married,” she said. “It’s tough because that should be her. She should be doing those things.”

“It’s hard for me to accept that I don’t get to go to her wedding, you know, I don’t get to hold my grandchild so it’s really tough,” she said. “I just I try to keep, I try to be strong and I enjoy when people share pictures or memories of them.”

Wall is working on creating a scholarship fund for students going into the teaching field to keep Laura’s memory alive.

“They don’t have to be scholarly because she didn’t love school either,” Wall said. “But, she loved children and she admired what I do as a teacher and she wanted to change lives, she wanted to be that person. I want others to be able to do that even if they’re not a straight-A student or A-B student.”

Wall’s message to others:

“I just don’t want Nick and Laura to be forgotten and I think the message that I do want people to take from what has happened is that you should definitely always tell your loved ones that you care about them and don’t get angry over the little stuff. Because when something like this happens you realize that there’s not a whole lot that could happen that’s that big of a deal.”

Wall said she will be positive and work to be a better person.

“We can’t change what happened, but we can learn from the character traits of Nick and Laura,” she said.