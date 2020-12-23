Wind & rain for Christmas Eve

A strong cold front will bring rain and gusty winds on Christmas Eve. Until that front arrives, the weather will stay calm with high pressure in control. Tonight will be clear and cold with low temperatures falling into the 30s. Tomorrow will start off sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. It will be mild again with highs in the low 60s. A few showers will develop tomorrow night. Thursday will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain. The cold front will move through late in the day with rain and even a thunderstorm. There is a small chance for strong thunderstorms. While it will be cloudy and wet on Thursday, it will be warm with temperatures in the 70s. Colder weather will move in Thursday night, and high temperatures on Christmas will only be in the 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Friday night, and it will stay cold through the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mild with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, cloudy, windy and warm with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 70-75.