Winter Weather Advisory through early Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area late Thursday night through Saturday morning. A strong cold front moving through is bringing scattered showers and much colder weather.

Temperatures will drop tonight, and the scattered showers will continue. Temperatures will be above freezing to start the day Friday, but temperatures will continue to fall on Friday, so rain should turn to freezing rain in the late afternoon and into the evening, even along the coast.

A low pressure system will develop offshore on Friday. After a lull in the precipitation in the morning, wintry weather will pick up in the afternoon, and continue into Friday night. The rain will change to freezing rain on Friday and continue Friday night. This may mix with some sleet before ending Saturday morning. Accumulations along the coast will be between a tenth of an inch to one-quarter of an inch of ice.

Sunshine returns on later Saturday, but temperatures will stay below normal through Sunday.

Tonight, cloudy, windy and cold with rain showers. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, windy and cold with freezing rain and sleet. Highs 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Saturday, clearing and cold. Highs 38 inland, 40 beaches.