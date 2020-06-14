Hemingway woman accused of trying to drown woman during fight, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested in Georgetown County on a charge of attempted murder, authorities say.

Chelsea Hernandez, 26, is accused of attempting to drown a Sumter woman in a ditch filled with water during an altercation near Pleasant Hill, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was able to push Hernandez off of her and climb out of the ditch, the GCSO said Saturday in a news release.

She suffered no major injuries.

Hernandez is being held in Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.