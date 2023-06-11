MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) Georgetown County deputies are investigating after an accidental shooting killed a 27-year-old woman.

The shooting happened at about midnight on Coquina Avenue in Murrells Inlet, deputies said. Deputies arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to a regional hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead just two hours later, according to deputies.

The incident is under investigation.

