MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) Georgetown County deputies are investigating after an accidental shooting killed a 27-year-old woman.
The shooting happened at about midnight on Coquina Avenue in Murrells Inlet, deputies said. Deputies arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was taken to a regional hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead just two hours later, according to deputies.
The incident is under investigation.
