PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $100,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket at a Publix on Ocean Highway 17 in Pawleys Island, the South Carolina lottery said.

The woman said she was unaware at first how much she had just won.

“I originally thought I won $500,” she told lottery officials. “I didn’t want to jump to conclusions.”

According to the lottery, the woman got out a pen and paper and wrote down all the words on the scratch-off that she matched. Then, she counted them to be sure it added up to 11 words for a $100,000 prize.

The Publix in Pawleys Island received a commission of $1,000, the lottery said.