Wonderful weekend Taking shape!

Happy Friday everyone! As we press into the overnight period skies will be mostly clear again, and lows will be tipping back to temps around 70 to the low 70s. Then it’s time for some weekend sunshine!

Overall we should remain mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and inland low 90s for both days so enjoy. Convective potential is currently on tap to make a minimal comeback Monday, with a much better chance into Tuesday as humidity pushes up again. As of right now we are keeping an eye on a center of low pressure off off the Georgia coast, that could develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Please stick with us for further updates.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows near 70 to the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Less humid with plentiful sunshine. Highs will range in the mid 80s to low 90s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 70s.