Hungry in Carolina Forest? Here’s what you’ll find at new Kösta Bowls

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) — Kösta Bowls has been offering a healthy alternative to fast food in the Grand Strand for years, but a new location in Carolina Forest hopes to bring its delicious food to its residents.

Kösta Bowls offers Açaí, Pataya and oatmeal bowls as well as smoothies in a variety of different flavors and combinations.

“We need[ed] to be the ones to open [a franchise store] in Carolina Forest,” Johnson said, “We found this location and thought that it was next to perfect.”

Owner Fabiola Johnson says that she is excited to share her healthy foods with the Carolina Forest community.

Kösta Bowls is located in the Forest Crossing Plaza at the intersection of Carolina Forest Blvd and River Oaks Drive.

