A specialty boutique for girls opens 2nd location at Tanger Outlets Hwy 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Sparkles, a boutique for girls, has opened a second location at Tanger Outlets on Hwy 501.

Owner, Julie Yamtich, says that Sparkles is an experience for her customers.

“It’s all about experiences,” Yamtich says, “Sparkles is every girl’s dream store. They come in and get a ‘sparkle wish’.”

Girls can purchase a makeover package that includes various makeup, hairstyle and nail options for their in-store makeover.

“Girls get to pick out a bunch of cool gifts and accessorize,” Yamtich says, “then they get to get up on stage and dance their little hearts out.”

Yamtich says that while their first location at Broadway is geared toward tourists, the Hwy 501 location will be more local friendly with their services and options.

The new Sparkles store is located at 4635 Factory Stores Blvd in Myrtle Beach and is open for holiday clothing shopping.

