Census data: South Carolina population increases 10% since 2010; North Carolina gains congressional seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s population has increased 10% since 2010, according to population data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

South Carolina’s population now sits at 5,118,425, according to the data. In 2010, the state’s population was 4,625,364. South Carolina will have no change in congressional seats.

South Carolina ranks 21st in population density, with a density of 170.2 persons per square mile, according to the data.

North Carolina’s population increased 9.5% to a total of 10,439,388, according to census data. North Carolina will gain one congressional seat, according to the Census Bureau. North Carolina ranks 17th in population density with 214.7 persons per square mile.

Florida, Colorado, Montana, and Oregon will also each gain one congressional seat. Texas will gain two. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York will all lose one congressional seat, according to the data.

The South region of the United States saw the largest population change in the country with a 10.2% increase since 2010, according to the latest data. The Midwest saw the smallest increase at 3.1%.

Only three states lost population since 2010: Illinois, Alabama, and West Virginia. West Virginia had the largest population loss with a population decrease of 3.1%, according to the data. Utah saw the largest population increase at 18.4%.

The total U.S. population is now 331,449,281, an increase of 7.4%, according to the data.