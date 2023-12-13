CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Freshman applications at Coastal Carolina University are up almost 25% from this time last year, according to President Michael T. Benson.
Benson posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing that CCU has received 16,023 freshman applications for the fall 2024 as of Dec. 8. The university also saw a 34.2% spike in out-of-state applications for freshmen.
At the same time in 2022, CCU received 12,873 freshman applications. CCU’s freshman class for the fall 2023 was a record, officials said in August.
