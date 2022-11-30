HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another manufacturer is planning to expand its operations in Horry County, according to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Carolina Refractories Inc., located at the Ascott Valley Industrial Park in Conway, plans to invest $3.7 million dollars and create more than three dozen new jobs over the next five years, the governor’s office said Wednesday in a news release. The project includes a new 30,000-square-foot facility.

According to the governor’s office, the company is a leading supplier of monolithic refractories, which consists of unshaped material that is resistant to decomposition by extreme temperatures, across the United States and around the world. The company serves the steel, aluminum, cement, foundry, incineration, power and paper industries.

It’s the second major manufacturing expansion announced this week in Horry County. Earlier, the governor’s office said Shed Windows and More in Longs is planning a $4.2 million expansion that includes a new 50,000-square-foot facility. It’s expected to result in 42 new jobs and allow the company to manufacture double-pane vinyl windows in-house.

“When companies like Carolina Refractories, Inc. continue to grow in the state, it’s further proof that we have the business-friendly environment where companies succeed,” McMaster said. “Congratulations to Carolina Refractories, Inc. on their expansion, and we wish them continued success.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project, which is expected to create 38 jobs and be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Carolina Refractories, Inc. is extremely excited to announce our latest investment in Horry County and the state of South Carolina, Lee Whaley, vice president of precast and sales, said. “This new plant will provide superior products and services to our customers, and we are excited to begin construction.”

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said he’s pleased that the company decided to invest in the area.

“Horry County strives to welcome businesses in our area and support our existing industry,” he said. “Carolina Refractories, Inc., is an example of success for both the company and our county. We continue to invest in our industry as they diversify our economy.”

Anyone interested in applying for a job at Carolina Refractories should visit SC Works.