CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plan to annex one of the largest proposed developments ever in the city of Conway passed first reading in Monday’s city council meeting.

The proposal passed in a 5-1 vote.

The Warden Station Tract Project could put homes on more than 1,700 acres. Developers have worked with the city and community to try and meet in the middle, but some residents were not happy with Monday’s outcome.

“I see what they want to do and I think that it’s a good plan, but I don’t think we’re ready,” Jeanette Spurlock said. “That’s really the same thing that most people are saying, we’re just not ready.”

The project would bring more than 3,300 homes at the intersection between Highway 701 and Pitch Landing Road.

Councilman William Goldfinch said if council shuts it down in the city, the developers could go to the county instead.

He said this could lead to less strict regulations than what the developers agreed to with the city.

Spurlock, an Horry County resident, said she’s not surprised it passed, but is concerned about how much traffic and growth it could bring.

She said the community needs to continue to be heard.

“It’s not completely out of our hands,” Spurlock said. “We can keep it as slow as we want to if we try hard enough, and that’s what I’m asking the city to do, is try hard enough for us.”

The city has had several workshops and public hearings over the last few months to work with developers and the community.

Another resident, Stefanie Chiappetta, says she knows council is listening to resident’s concerns, but she argues infrastructure — like first responders, it not in place for Conway’s population to nearly double.

“You have little kids that, you know, accidents happen all the time,” Chiappetta said. “So, we need to address the emergency services in a smart way.”

Chiappetta said if council lets the project pass, it needs to look at other cities that passed similar developments for reference.

“Let Conway learn from the mistakes of other people coming from other areas to make it come out better, the best for Conway and make it a real showcase,” she said.

Council also voted in executive session to pass first reading to enter into a development agreement with the developer, BRD Land and Investment.

Warden Station will be back on council’s agenda again after the new year.